2 teens hit by car while waiting for school bus

Two teenage boys were hit by a car involved in a crash, Metro Police said.

Lt. David Gordon confirmed that the boys were waiting for a school bus before they were hit and taken to University Medical Center.

Authorities say their injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Authorities have not identified the two teens.

Gordon said the crash occurred today near Fort Apache Road and Ford Avenue.

There were traffic restrictions in place around the scene of the crash while police investigated, but streets were back open within hours.