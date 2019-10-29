Corrections officer dies in crash with state vehicle

A Nevada corrections officer was killed today when he crashed into a utility vehicle on U.S. 95 northwest of Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported about 12:15 p.m. less than 2 miles north of state Route 157, commonly known as Kyle Canyon Road, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

The officer rear-ended an NDOT vehicle that was trailing another vehicle clearing dirt and debris along the freeway shoulder, Illia said.

The officer, a military veteran, died at the scene, Illia said. An employee in the NDOT vehicle suffered minor injuries, he said.

“The NDOT vehicle’s lights were on, and it appears that the NDOT worker was following department safety policies,” Illia said in a statement.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating the crash, and northbound traffic on the freeway was being rerouted around Mount Charleston.