Police: Woman who drove RV into casino said she was owed money

North Las Vegas Police

A woman accused of driving a motor home into a North Las Vegas casino, critically injuring an employee, said she did it because she was owed money and had been trespassed from the property, according to an arrest report.

Jennifer Stitt, 50, remained jailed today on a count of attempted murder at the Las Vegas city jail, records show. Bail was set at $100,000.

Stitt was captured on video driving through the valet area about 5:15 a.m. Friday and abruptly turning into the breezeway entrance, North Las Vegas Police said.

The RV smashed through a set of glass doors and stopped as it pinned an employee against a second set of doors, police said. Stitt then accelerated through the second set of doors, pulling a 66-year-old custodian under the vehicle, police said.

The employee, who had been cleaning the entrance, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, though he is expected to survive, police said.

After the crash, Stitt got out of the vehicle and lay facedown on the floor before casino security took her into custody, police said.

During Stitt’s arrest, a pair of North Las Vegas officers heard her make “a spontaneous utterance that the Cannery owed her money and she did this because she was trespassed from the property” the day before, according to the report.