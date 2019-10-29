Sisolak says state Pharmacy Board neglected oversight

The Nevada Board of Pharmacy neglected its oversight duties and other state boards “deserve an in-depth review,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said today.

Sisolak said he was informed earlier this year that the Pharmacy Board routinely failed to submit fingerprints from wholesale pharmaceutical license applicants to the Central Repository for Nevada Records for Criminal History.

In addition, the board had been accepting fees from applicants for the fingerprinting processing, despite not submitting the fingerprints.

“When I became governor just over 10 months ago, I committed to doing all I can to protect the health and safety of Nevadans, and I take that obligation seriously,” Sisolak said. “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t shocked when I learned of this issue and the fact that it had taken place for so long without being addressed.”

The requirement to submit fingerprints for examination comes from a 2005 state law to protect against the distribution of counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs, the governor’s office said in a statement.

Sisolak said that when he was told about the issue, he issued a moratorium on wholesale pharmaceutical licenses and ordered an investigation by the Department of Public Safety and an emergency audit.

The governor announced three steps he will take based on the recommendation of the auditors: Lift the moratorium; direct the board to give back any unspent fingerprinting fees or transfer the money to the state’s unclaimed property account if unable to find the applicant; and request auditors continue to review the board’s practices involving fingerprinting.

“Pharmacists and those who work in the pharmacy industry across our great state serve a vital role for Nevadans, and I do not want the negligence of a state board to poorly reflect on those who show up to work every day and perform their duties with the utmost integrity and professionalism,” Sisolak said.

While Sisolak did not provide specifics, he said he was aware of and concerned about allegations regarding other state boards.

“Nevadans deserve better from their state boards, and as governor, I’m committed to addressing the larger issue at hand that has been ignored for too long,” he said. “In this interim before the next legislative session, my office will be working to determine any changes needed to ensure our state licensing boards operate responsibly, that they are not anticompetitive, and that they only act within the boundaries of their enabling statutes.”