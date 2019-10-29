For Tim Chambers, pillar of Las Vegas baseball, empathy went a long way

Sean Larimer walked into Tim Chambers’ office at the College of Southern Nevada hoping for a spot in his baseball program as the team manager.

Many would argue that Larimer didn’t deserve consideration.

A few years earlier, when Larimer was 16, he was driving drunk when he hit a brick wall in Henderson and killed three teenage passengers in the vehicle.

Chambers knew of Larimer’s history but was wise enough to see beyond it, knowing that being around the game gave Larimer purpose. He also knew Larimer was remorseful and rehabilitated, having served a two-year sentence at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

“He would give the shirt off his back to help you. He loved people,” Larimer said. “He gave a lot of guys a second chance, not just me. Chambers always stuck by his guys.”

Chambers, who spent more than 30 years coaching at various levels in the Las Vegas area, including leading CSN to the 2003 national championship, died unexpectedly on Sunday. He was 54.

Whether it was at Bishop Gorman, where he started his career in building the Gaels into a perennial contender, or at the end of his career at UNLV, where his impact in fundraising helped the Rebels build the best facilities in the Mountain West, Chambers found the good in those he encountered.

He made everyone feel as if they were his closest friend, regardless of their background or challenges.

For Larimer, that act of kindness in 2006 turned into four years as manager at CSN and another two at UNLV. Larimer, now 32, is the assistant coach at CSN. And all because Chambers — after getting an endorsement from Nick Garritano, Larimer’s high school coach at Green Valley and the current CSN coach — said yes.

“It was always about someone else and not him,” Larimer said. “I get to live out my dream because he found a way to help me.”

Larimer remembers showing up for work one morning and being instructed to vacuum the carpet in the clubhouse. Chambers told him the extra work paid $100.

“There was something about him where he always found a way to help people,” Larimer said. “He could tell when you were hurting or needed something. He was always hiring someone to run a camp and overpaying them to do so.”

In 2010, Chambers led the Coyotes back to the Junior College World Series, this time with teenage prodigy Bryce Harper leading the way. Chambers was so respected in local baseball circles that he was pegged to develop Harper, who in an orchestrated move, left Las Vegas High after his sophomore year and earned his GED to play at CSN and become draft-eligible a season early.

“I try to protect all of my guys, let alone someone who should be a junior in high school,” Chambers said at the time.

Chambers left after the 2010 season to take over the UNLV program, where he posted a 157-132 record and was the 2014 Mountain West coach of the year when the Rebels won the league title and advanced to the NCAA Regional. His legacy is the 10,000-square-foot Marnell Clubhouse, which was built thanks to a $2.75 million donation from Anthony Marnell III, who played for Chambers at Gorman.

“There are a lot of prominent people — firefighters, police officers, politicians, people all of over the valley — who wouldn’t be where they are today without Tim Chambers,” Larimer said. “It didn’t matter what coach was going through personally, he would always find the means to help make your life better.”

Chambers’ personal battles came to light in late 2015, when he was arrested for driving under the influence. He fell asleep at the wheel on his way to work, crashing his vehicle into barriers in the airport connector. UNLV had no other choice but to fire him.

It’s a shame his legacy is blemished by bouts with alcoholism, the result of the pain from countless surgeries, most on his back and spine. Those procedures numbered in the double digits.

Chambers eventually sobered up and wanted to get back into coaching. He unfortunately never got the chance.

He returned to CSN in the spring to speak with the players, giving them motivation for the final weeks of the season. The Coyotes are a perennial top-10 ranked program and always in contention for the world series.

“You could see he still had the fire in him and that passion,” Larimer said. “He loved the game deeply. He loved us deeply.”