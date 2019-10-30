Chick-fil-A to open at Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 | 2:06 p.m.
The Golden Nugget announced that Chick-fil-A will open inside the downtown Las Vegas property’s Carson Tower in December.
“We’re constantly bringing the best food options to our guest and look forward to opening the world-famous chicken sandwich outpost here,” said Chris Latil, general manager of Golden Nugget, in a statement.
The location, which will have seating available for about 60 guests, is scheduled to open Dec. 2.
The restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays.
This will be the fifth Las Vegas area Chick-fil-A, which for years resisted entering the Las Vegas market before arriving in early 2017.
