Lawsuit filed to protect rare Nevada flower

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit today against the Bureau of Land Management to stop preliminary work on a mining operation it says threatens the world’s only population of Tiehm's buckwheat, a wildflower found on only 21 acres of land in the Silver Peak Range in Esmeralda County.

The Center alleges that the BLM avoided federal requirements for an environmental review and public input when considering the project. It alleges the project is “well over” the five-acre size that should have triggered the required actions.

“The Trump administration is ignoring laws protecting rare species like this beautiful flower to give our public lands away to a mining company,” said Patrick Donnelly, the Center’s state director, in a statement. “The administration has a duty to prevent Tiehm’s buckwheat from going extinct. We’re going to court to make sure that (President Donald) Trump and the Bureau of Land Management obey the law and protect this remarkable little plant.”

Earlier this month, the Center petitioned both the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Nevada Division of Forestry to put measures in place to protect the flower.

The Nevada Bureau of Land Management office was not immediately available for comment.