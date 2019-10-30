Sun on the Strip Podcast: Shania Twain, winter pool parties, Keith Urban, music festival news and more

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Sun on the Strip
October 30, 2019
Shania Twain, winter pool parties, Keith Urban, music festival news and more.
On this week’s episode of the Sun on the Strip podcast, Brock Radke reports on all this week’s Strip entertainment news:
- Dayclub pool parties are steamrolling into the fall and winter at KAOS and Encore Beach Club.
- Get your music festival updates on Day N Vegas, Intersect and the Big Blues Bender.
- Cirque du Soleil opened “R.U.N” at Luxor.
- Listen to Brock’s new interview with Shania Twain, who opens her new residency show at Planet Hollywood in December.
- Keith Urban is coming back to the Colosseum for a dozen shows in 2020.
- Get your new Strip restaurant updates from Excalibur and MGM Grand.