U.S. judge dismisses case against legal brothels in Nevada

A federal judge in Nevada has dismissed a lawsuit that invoked sex trafficking laws in a bid to close the nation's only legal brothels.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno cited jurisdictional grounds, after saying in her Tuesday ruling that she empathizes with the three women who claim they were sexual violence victims in Nevada and other states.

The women live in Texas, and the judge says she's not convinced the profound harm they say they suffered was due to Nevada prostitution laws.

Their women's attorney, Jason Guinasso in Reno, didn't immediately respond Thursday to messages.

The lawsuit was filed in February by Rebekah Charleston, who said she was forced into prostitution at a legal Nevada brothel.

It pointed to a century-old U.S. law prohibiting transporting women across state lines for prostitution.