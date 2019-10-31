Vegas Golden Podcast: Welcoming back Nate Schmidt, Alex Tuch

John Locher/AP

They say an NHL team is never fully healthy throughout the course of a season.

The Vegas Golden Knights look like they’re going to challenge that sentiment, if at least momentarily. The entire roster has been practicing leading up to tonight’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, where the injured reserve list is expected to be blank for the first time this season.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt plans to play for the first time since appearing to injure his knee in the first period of a season-opening win over the San Jose Sharks. His return will likely coincide with third-line forward Alex Tuch’s as the third-year player has yet to appear in the regular season after getting injured in training camp.

What does this all mean for a Golden Knights’ team already sitting in a relatively strong position with an 8-5 record? That’s the big topic on this week’s Vegas Golden Podcast, presented by the Credit One Bank Vegas Born card, with beat writer Justin Emerson and assistant sports editor Case Keefer.

Emerson and Keefer break down matchups with the Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets as well as partake in a new game of their own.

