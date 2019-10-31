Live Blog: Finally healthy, Golden Knights face Canadiens

Joe Buglewicz/AP

It's been a long time since the Golden Knights have been at full strength. Even in their last game of last season, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was injured and unable to play in Game 7 against the Sharks.

On opening night this year, Alex Tuch was hurt. By the end of the first period, Nate Schmidt had joined him on the injured list. Malcolm Subban left the fourth game of the season with an injury.

Schmidt has been cleared for tonight's game, and Tuch and Subban are expected to join him, as the Golden Knights host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

"It's going to be nice to see regular guys in the lineup," forward Jonathan Marchessault said. "They're a big part of our group. It's fun to see them do well in practice, and it will be fun to see them out there (tonight)."

If everyone comes back as expected, the only player on the roster ineligible would be Valentin Zykov, who is serving a 20-game suspension.

Two games ago, the Golden Knights had perhaps their worst game of the season. But the last time they took the ice, it was one of their best. The challenge tonight will be replicating Sunday's success.

"To kind of get that wake-up call last Friday night could be a little bit of a blessing for us, because we weren't playing good but still winning," forward Mark Stone said.

Montreal is a young and fast team that just missed the playoffs last season and is in that same spot as the last team on the outside looking in. Brendan Gallagher continues to be one of the most underrated players in the league, leading Montreal with six goals and 11 points. Max Domi followed up last year's career season by leading the team with seven assists.

And, of course, Nick Suzuki is playing for the Canadiens. Suzuki was a first-round pick by Vegas in the inaugural draft, and was traded to Montreal as part of the Max Pacioretty deal last year.

Vegas looks like it could catch a break with the opposing goalie. The Canadiens played last night in Arizona, and starting goalie Carey Price picked up the victory. So either the Golden Knights will face a goalie who is on the second night of a back-to-back in different cities or a backup who has had two rough games so far this season.

"Obviously with Nick Suzuki in their lineup, it will be nice to see him again," Vegas forward Cody Glass said. "They have some really skilled players, a very hard-working team, and I think it's going to be a real challenge for us."

The Golden Knights are looking to end October with nine wins for the month for the first time in franchise history (though they played three fewer games in October 2017 compared to this year). The Golden Knights have banked points this year, despite not playing their best hockey. Now at full strength, they are looking to go on a run.

TV: AT&T Sports Net (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink 1760)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-240, Canadiens plus-190; over/under: 6.5 (minus-105, minus-115)

Golden Knights (8-5-0, 16 points) (4-3-0 home), tied-second place, Pacific Division

Coach: Gerard Gallant (third season)

Points leader: Mark Stone (16)

Goals leaders: Reilly Smith, Mark Stone (7)

Assists leaders: Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone (9)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (2.29 GAA, .928 save percentage)

Canadiens (6-4-2, 14 points) (3-1-2 road), fifth place, Atlantic Division

Coach: Claude Julien (fourth season)

Points leaders: Jonathan Drouin, Brendan Gallagher (11)

Goals leaders: Joel Armia, Jonathan Drouin, Brendan Gallagher (6)

Assists leaders: Max Domi (7)

Expected goalie: Keith Kinkaid (4.54 GAA, .875 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault—William Karlsson—Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty—Paul Stastny—Mark Stone

Cody Glass—Cody Eakin—Alex Tuch

William Carrier—Tomas Nosek—Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb—Nate Schmidt

Jon Merrill—Shea Theodore

Nick Holden—Deryk Engelland

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban