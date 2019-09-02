Aviators win PCL division crown, take celebratory swim at Las Vegas Ballpark

Twitter image

If there’s a pool at your ballpark, you might as well get good use out of it.

The Las Vegas Aviators won the franchise’s first PCL Pacific Southern Division title since 2014 on Sunday with a 8-1 victory against visiting Tacoma, giving the players a reason to take a much-deserved swim.

The celebration eventually found its way to the pool beyond the home run fence in right-center at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin. (Check out the cool video).

The game was the Aviators’ 46th home sellout in their maiden season at Las Vegas Ballpark with an attendance of 10,744. It was the 23rd game with more than 10,000 fans.

The Aviators beat Tacoma again today, a 3-2 win to give them an 83-57 record for the regular season.

Las Vegas advances to the best-of-5 game PCL Conference playoffs against Sacramento, the league’s Pacific Northern champs. The first game is Wednesday in Sacramento. Game 3 is Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21