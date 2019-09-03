Boulder City fire chief announces immediate retirement

Boulder City Fire Chief Kevin Nicholson announced today that he is retiring, effective immediately, after leading the department for 12 years.

A news release issued by the city did not address why Nicholson decided to retire.

“I’ve been blessed to work with dedicated, brave men and women at the Boulder City Fire Department,” Nicholson said in a statement. “The people in this community have been good to me and my family, and I am proud to call Boulder City home.”

Steve G. Walton, who has served as a division chief with the city of Henderson, has been named interim fire chief in Boulder City, officials said.

“Steve brings 34 years of experience and great leadership qualities,” Boulder City Manager Al Noyola said. “I look forward to his efforts leading the department as we start the search for a new chief.”

Nicholson headed a department with more than 40 employees and established the city’s Office of Emergency Management. The department serves an area of about 250 square miles and is staffed with one engine and two rescue units around the clock.

“We appreciate his service and wish him the best in his endeavors,” Noyola said.