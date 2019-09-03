Letter: Limit needed for gun ownership

One’s possessions are either legal or illegal. Owning a thermonuclear bomb is illegal. So are Claymore anti-personnel mines, dynamite, marijuana plants (without a license), armor-piercing bullets and fully automatic firearms.

Ah, there’s the rub: weapons of war. I’m referring to the efficient and gruesome devices that explode, burn and pulverize enemy combatants. The AK-47 has proven to be the most reliable and efficient hand-held weapon in history. It was designed for one purpose. This strictly military “long gun” has no place in a shopping mall, church, movie theater or school.

Military-style firearms were previously banned in America. That was correct legislation. It needs to be reinstated, along with high-capacity “banana” clips. Responsible owners should be offered a fair and equitable buyback option. Alert observers of felonious characters who own and often display such weapons could and should be reported (read: “red flag”), hopefully intercepted and potentially prevented from performing yet another mass atrocity.

If someone is noticed in a public place brandishing a long gun (or any dangerous weapon), his or her intentions should be obvious. But by then, it’s too late.

Yes, we should “control” true weapons of war being used in a non-military environment.