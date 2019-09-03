Nevada Democrats, nonpartisans top GOP in monthly voter influx

Democrats and nonpartisan voters saw larger influxes to their active registered voter base in August than Republicans did, according to new data released by the Nevada secretary of state.

According to the data, out of Nevada's nearly 1.58 million active registered voters, the number increased by 14,479 in August. An increase of 5,340 voters for Democrats was the highest single surge, with nonpartisans following at 4,355 and Republicans gaining 3,583 voters.

Clark County has a sizable Democratic lead, with around 137,900 more Democrats than Republicans. Northern Nevada's Washoe County, the state’s second-most populous, is more Republican than Democratic, but not by as much — Republicans have a lead of active voters by 4,830.

As of now, Democrats have a statewide lead of active registered voters, with a little over 38% of voters identifying as Democrats. Republicans make up around 33.4% of voters, and 22.2% are nonpartisan. The Independent American Party, Libertarians and some other minor political parties make up the rest.