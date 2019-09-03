Rescue groups preparing impounded cats for adoption

City of Boulder City/Ann Inabnitt

Rescue groups are taking 43 cats removed from a home in Boulder City last week, and some of the animals are already available for adoption, city officials said.

A half dozen feral cats were placed with rescue groups over the weekend and other groups have agreed to take the remaining cats that cannot be placed in adoptive homes, Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt said.

About 20 “special needs” cats are responding to efforts to condition them to human touch, eating and drinking from bowls and using a litter box and should soon be ready for adoption, she said.

Five cats are already up for adoption, and six kittens should be ready for adoption within 10 days, Inabnitt said.

Six dogs were also sent to a rescue organization in good condition, officials said.

Officials did not identify the owner of the animals or provide any details about what led to the removal of the cats and dogs from a mobile home.

“There is an ongoing investigation surrounding the circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident,” Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea said in a statement last week.

More than 1,000 pounds of food and nearly 1,000 pounds of cat litter has been donated to the shelter to help the cats, Inabnitt said. People from as far as Summerlin answered a call for donations of crates and the shelter has enough to house all of the cats, she said.