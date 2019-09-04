Beverly Rogers donates rare books to UNLV, funds curator position

Philanthropist Beverly Rogers started her book collection in the late 1990s, after reading a copy of Lawrence and Nancy Goldstone’s “Used and Rare.”

Today, the UNLV alumna is donating her book collection — valued at $1 million with more than 1,300 items — to the UNLV Libraries special collections and archives division as part of a $5 million endowment to support a rare books curator position.

The Beverly Rogers rare books curator is the first named position in the University Libraries.

“I have a relationship with people in several departments and am excited about what this collection could mean for students, faculty, and the university,” Rogers said. “When I first met with members of the University Libraries team, they shared my vision for what the collection could mean and will continue enhancing and growing it to benefit all at the university and beyond.”

That vision includes exhibits that raise awareness of the collection. The curator will also be responsible for looking at opportunities to grow and enhance the collection.

UNLV President Marta Meana said Rogers is helping put UNLV on the map as a literary and cultural destination.

“Through her support of University Libraries and the Black Mountain Institute, UNLV has become a go-to place to experience the best in literature and engage directly with top literary minds right here in Southern Nevada,” she said.

Rogers’ collection includes four sub-genres: Victorian first editions; Joseph Conrad firsts and association copies; John Steinbeck firsts and association copies; and books about books.

It includes an edition of George Eliot’s “The Mill on The Floss” originally owned by “Vanity Fair” author William Thackeray, a copy of John Donne’s collected poems 1633 used by and bearing notes by George Eliot and a first edition of Charlotte Brontë’s “Jane Eyre.”

“This unique collection of Victorian literature, forgeries, railway editions, catalogs, serial magazines, and first editions is unrivaled in the Southwest,” University Libraries Dean Maggie Farrell said.

University Libraries will host a guest lecture to celebrate the donation at 5 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Goldfield Room at Lied Library. Some of the collection will be on display, and Rogers will present her collection and talk about how she became a rare book collector.