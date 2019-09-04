Las Vegas Sun

September 4, 2019

Brown upset at Raiders for nearly $54,000 in fines

Antonio Brown

Rick Scuteri / AP

In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) puts on his helmet prior to the team’s NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Star receiver Antonio Brown says the Oakland Raiders have fined him close to $54,000 for missing a practice and walkthrough.

Brown posted a letter on his Instagram account from general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday saying that he was fined $40,000 for an unexcused absence from practice on Aug. 18 and $13,950 for skipping a walkthrough in Winnipeg on Aug. 22.

Brown also wrote on the account: "WHEN YOUR OWN TEAM WANT TO HATE BUT THERE'S NO STOPPING ME NOW DEVIL IS A LIE. EVERYONE GOT TO PAY THIS YEAR SO WE CLEAR."

Brown has had an eventful first season with the Raiders before even playing a game. He missed significant time in training camp because of frost bite to his feet suffered in a cryotherapy accident in France, and has also been feuding with the NFL over what helmet he's allowed to wear.