Nevada is no ordinary small state, and shouldn’t be funded like one

In distribution of Homeland Security funding, it’s a no-brainer that Nevada should receive a greater share than states like Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

After all, Nevada attracted 56 million visitors in 2018 while those other states drew about 50 million combined, based on the most recent statistics available.

Yet from one primary bucket of Homeland Security funding, the Silver State gets the same amount as those states and others that draw a fraction of our visitation.

The funding at issue is distributed through the State Homeland Security Program, one of three key sources distributed by the Department of Homeland Security.

Nevada received $4.07 million in fiscal year 2019 under the program, the same as 34 other states and Puerto Rico. States receiving more include North Carolina ($5.75 million), New Jersey ($8 million), Ohio ($7 million) and Michigan ($7.75 million).

This is out of whack, and it needs to be fixed.

Under the State Homeland Security Program funding formula, some states benefit from having busy airports and highly visited tourist attractions. That stands to reason, given the threat of terrorists targeting those areas.

But it makes no sense that the Las Vegas Strip isn’t given more weight in that formula. Instead, Nevada is treated as just another small-population state, as opposed to being one of the nation’s top spots for domestic and international visitors. With the city on the cusp of adding such attractions as Allegiant Stadium, the expanded Las Vegas Convention Center and Resorts World Las Vegas, it’s all the more crucial that federal officials differentiate Nevada from the Wyomings and North Dakotas.

Local critics of the formula also contend that Las Vegas is shortchanged, in that the Strip is counted as a single “asset,” or area to protect. By contrast, the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building are among structures considered single assets in New York City, which results in New York getting a greater share of funding.

Not all of the news is bad. Looking at the full range of Homeland Security funding sources, which include allocations specifically designated for urban areas and for law enforcement training, Las Vegas came a long way in recent years in getting a fairer share of the distribution. The city was among 31 metros that got a cut of the urban funding this year, with $5 million of that money going to Las Vegas. That helps both the city and the state.

Still, Nevada won’t get its fair share of the overall funding until the State Homeland Security Program is tweaked.

It’s reassuring, then, that the issue will be a key talking point next week when the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce makes its annual advocacy trip to Washington, D.C.

Partnering this year with the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, the chamber is taking a record number of Las Vegas business and community leaders to the nation’s capital — nearly 150 are scheduled to make the trek. There, they’ll meet with lawmakers and policy experts to discuss a number of priority issues, including funding for the completion of Interstate 11, passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement and funding for graduate medical education. Other priorities include strongly opposing the proposed Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository.

Here’s wishing them luck in bringing home more funding for homeland security. Boosting Nevada’s funding is the right thing to do for our 56 million visitors, including the 42 million-plus who come to Las Vegas annually.