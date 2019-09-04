No time to waste for saving planet

The news that the Amazon rainforest is being decimated by fire, likely caused in large part by humans, gives all of us good cause for concern. That rainforest is commonly called the “lungs” of our planet.

Without minimizing the importance of the rainforest, I want to remind everyone that a large portion of our oxygen, as much as 70%, comes from phytoplankton in the oceans. If we kill off the phytoplankton, we are in deep trouble, especially if we have already decimated the Amazon.

By some estimates, the phytoplankton content of the oceans has declined by about 40% since 1950 due to global warming. This is frightening stuff. Are we on a path to suffocating ourselves?

We don’t have to let this continue. What can you do to help? Get active. This is no time to wait for others to act. Demand action. Tell our politicians and business leaders that we must act immediately against global warming and we must stop polluting the oceans. Write to them. Protest. Do what it takes to get their attention. Our lungs depend upon it.