Police: Man arrested after woman’s body discovered in garage

A man was arrested on a count of open murder after the body of a missing woman was found in a garage in the southwest valley, according to Metro Police.

Police said Tuesday evening they suspected the body was at the home but were waiting to obtain a search warrant. “We expect to find a female who is in a 55-gallon drum inside the garage,” Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Chuck Chaiyakul, 38, was arrested and booked at the Clark County Detention Center, police said. The woman’s name and cause of death have not yet been released.

According to police, another man called 911 about 9:50 a.m. Tuesday and reported that the woman, who was supposed to meet him at his home, had been missing since Thursday.

He said he got a call from the woman as she was on the way and heard arguing and what sounded like a struggle, according to police. The phone then disconnected and he had not heard from her since, police said.

The woman had arranged to get a ride with Chaiyakul, leading officers to the home in the 6700 block of Garden Grove Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road, police said.

Through investigation, officers learned the missing woman had been killed and was still at the home, police said.

Spencer said Tuesday police planned to use an X-ray machine to examine the contents of the drum before opening it. He said there might be hazardous material concerns.