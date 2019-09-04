Players to watch during Vegas Golden Knights rookie camp

A few players on the ice at City National Arena this week could be with the Golden Knights at some point in during the regular season. When, or if, that happens could depend on how those players perform in rookie camp, which begins Thursday.

Here are a few players to watch during rookie camp.

Cody Glass, center

The crown jewel of the Golden Knights’ farm system, Glass is the last remaining of Vegas’ three first-round picks in its inaugural draft. He’s the top prospect in the system and the one who will be under the strongest microscope in camp. While there were high hopes for him the last two years, this will be the camp he gets to truly push for a roster spot. There might not be a spot for him among Vegas’ forward group, but if he plays well enough he has the chance to force his way onto the roster, potentially grabbing a spot on the big club’s third line. If not, he’ll start the season with AHL Chicago. Either way, barring an injury we should see Glass at T-Mobile Arena this season.

Nicolas Hague, defenseman

The 2017 second-rounder will be part of the most high-profile roster battle of camp, and he comes in as one of the favorites to land a spot earmarked for a rookie defenseman. In an Erik Brannstrom-less world, Hague is the top defensive prospect in the organization. He showed his mettle with a full year in AHL Chicago last season and was clearly the best blue-liner at development camp in June. He’s big at 6-foot-6 and 214 pounds, and has a chance to show what he can do at the NHL level. It will truly depend on how well he plays at training camp and if he shows he’s better than the other defensemen.

Jimmy Schuldt, defenseman

Schuldt didn’t get a chance to play at development camp, missing the week while nursing a minor injury. Still, he and Hague might be a 1a and 1b to win the final defensive roster spot out of camp. He was tremendous in his senior year at St. Cloud State, finishing with 35 points in 39 games and was a Hobey Baker finalist as college hockey’s best player. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Golden Knights in April, then he played in the season finale. He’s 24 years old, four years Hague’s senior, and that advancement may play in his favor in October. As of now, Schuldt, a restricted free agent, is still without a contract for next season.

Jonas Røndbjerg, winger

The Danish winger was taken in the third round three years ago and figures to make the jump stateside to play with Chicago in the AHL this year. He’s struggled to score since moving to the Swedish professional league two years ago (17 points in 95 SHL games), so this could be a big year for him getting in the Golden Knights’ system. He looked great at development camp playing with Glass and Jack Dugan, and continued to drive play even after Glass left with an injury.

Marcus Kallionkieli, winger

The 2019 fifth-round pick is headed to Brandon of the Western Hockey League, where he'll play alongside goalie Jiri Patera on the team that General Manager Kelly McCrimmon used to own and Mark Stone used to play for. Kallionkieli didn’t stand out at development camp in June, but he is the only one of the 2019 draft class to sign an entry-level deal, so the Golden Knights see something in him. He had a strong season in the United States Hockey League last year playing on one of the circuit’s best lines. He’s a big, goal-scoring winger who Vegas is excited to watch develop both at camp and in Brandon.

Kaedan Korczak, defenseman

The 2019 second-rounder is expected to return to Kelowna of the WHL. That’s not a knock on his talent, but simply a reality of his age and the Golden Knights’ depth on the blue line. When watching him at camp, don’t fret if he doesn’t show off an offensive zeal that Hague or Schuldt might, as he fashions himself as a defensive defenseman in the mold of San Jose’s Marc-Edouard Vlasic. Yet the 18-year-old had 33 points in 68 games with Kelowna last year, more than doubling his output from his age-17 season. He’s a smooth skater who likes to play physically and could be fun to watch for observers who look beyond the stat sheet.

Zach Whitecloud, defenseman

Don’t sleep on the former undrafted free agent in the battle for a spot on the blue line. Like Schuldt, he had a strong collegiate career that Vegas rewarded with a contract and an NHL game in 2018. He spent last year at AHL Chicago and had 28 points in 74 games to help the Wolves reach the Calder Cup Finals. He’s a right-handed shot, which could play in his favor considering that among Hague, Schuldt, and the six defensemen Vegas has returning from last year, only Deryk Engelland is not a southpaw.

