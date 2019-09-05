Building their homes: Construction on schedule for the Raiders stadium and Henderson headquarters

One by one throughout the day, fans filter into the Raiders Preview Center at Town Square Las Vegas to get a glimpse of the franchise’s future. It’s a silver-and-black museum of sorts, complete with interactive displays documenting the Raiders’ legendary history and an Allegiant Stadium completion countdown showing construction progress in real time. The nearly $2 billion stadium—which sits about three miles from Town Square—is on pace to be finished next summer, just in time for the team’s inaugural season in Las Vegas.

“People who come to the preview center, whether they’re Raiders fans or fans of other teams, are excited about the team coming to Las Vegas,” says Brandon Chambers, who represents the Raiders at the center. “It’s the same with the team. This organization wants nothing more than to be a positive influence and positive addition to the Las Vegas community.”

Yes, the community is eagerly anticipating the franchise’s permanent arrival, especially when driving on Interstate 15. The construction site, on Russell Road just off the Strip, is getting ever closer to completion.

Farewell to the Coliseum The final Raiders game in Oakland might be December 15 against Jacksonville. Of course, the Raiders could win the AFC West and host a playoff game or two. And the team could play part of the 2020 season at Oakland Coliseum if Allegiant Stadium experiences unexpected construction delays. For precaution, the franchise’s agreement with the Coliseum includes 2020, so there could also be an exhibition game there next season. –Ray Brewer

Staying tuned in to the progress has become an obsession for many fans, who can follow along by watching From the Ground Up, a web series on Raiders.com that documents the stadium’s construction. Host Mike Rowe’s behind-the-scenes look of Allegiant Stadium shows the franchise’s tireless work in preparing for the 2020 move.

To see how the stadium will look upon completion, the preview center offers a 3D model. But it’s not available for all visitors. To get a glimpse, visitors need to have an appointment to discuss season ticket—or “personal seat license”—options. Season ticket packages remained available at press time, but Chambers says interested parties should act fast. The lowest price point for a seat license is $5,000 per seat—a one-time fee. The tickets come separately after acquiring the license.

“We’re down to the single-digit thousands of season-ticket packages left,” Chambers says. “If you’re interested in getting season tickets, I wouldn’t wait too much longer.”

The stadium isn’t the Raiders’ only current major project. Also underway: the 320,000-square-foot team headquarters in Henderson, on St. Rose Parkway near Henderson Executive Airport and M Resort. There’s a slight view of the stadium from the headquarters, located some 11 miles away.

“While the stadium gets most of the attention—it’s where the memories are made on the field and where millions around the world watch their heroes perform—this right here is our home,” Raiders President Marc Badain says.

Badain has promised it will be the best in the NFL, with amenities including a state-of-the-art training center, three outdoor practice fields and two indoor practice fields—one full-size and one half-size. It’s expected to be completed next July, right around the same time as the stadium.

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.