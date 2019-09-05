Cigarette blamed for minor fire at Bellagio

Firefighters responded to the Bellagio this afternoon after a small blaze in an artificial plant apparently started by a cigarette, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Nobody was injured and guests were not evacuated, officials said.

Smoke was reported about 3 p.m. today on the 35th floor of the hotel tower, officials said. By the time firefighters arrived, hotel security had the fire out with an extinguisher, officials said.

Five fire engines, two trucks and two rescue units responded to the call, officials said.