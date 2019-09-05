Coroner IDs woman, 72, killed with sledgehammer at laundromat

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman bludgeoned to death with a sledgehammer last week as Diana Langlume, 72, of Las Vegas.

The woman died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck, the Coroner’s Office said today.

According to Metro Police, Langlume called 911 about 5 a.m. on Aug. 29 to report a suspicious man carrying a sledgehammer outside a laundromat in the 1000 block of Rancho Drive, near Washington Avenue. Langlume was a customer at the business and was there alone, police said.

A dispatcher then heard screaming before the line went dead, police said.

The cell phone call was traced to the laundromat, where officers found the victim and a man nearby carrying a bloody sledgehammer, police said.

The man, Clinton Taylor, 36, was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on a count of open murder, police said.