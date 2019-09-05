For 2nd time this summer, vandals target Las Vegas LGBTQ center

Kelcie Grega / Las Vegas Sun

Vandals spray-painted a homophobic slur across the front doors of the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada late Wednesday, the second time in recent months the facility was targeted.

Vince Collins, director of operations at the center, said video surveillance showed the incident happened about midnight.

In June, Metro launched an arson investigation after someone intentionally ignited a palm tree in front of the center.

“We had put a banner up in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Stonewall,” said Collins said, referring to the civil unrest in New York City that helped give rise to the gay rights movement. “Around that time, the tree adjacent to the banner had been torched in the middle of the night. We suspect they were after the banner.”

The center, which offers resources and support for the LGBTQ community in Southern Nevada, has frequently been a target for hate and harassment, Collins said, especially since moving from to its current location near downtown on Maryland Parkway, which gives it more visibility.

“Some of it is coming through social media and emails directed at staff members, or groups associated with the center,” Collins said.

In a Facebook post this morning, the organization's staff wrote that incidents like this morning’s vandalism remind them that their services and support for the LGBTQ community “are still needed.”

Collins said the center must also keep a balance between being an inviting space and keeping its doors open, while also maintaining boundaries and safeguards to ensure safety for its employees as well as the community it serves.

"It can be (exhausting) but when things like this happen, it energizes us to dig in deeper and really work hard to continue what we normally do,” he said. “This is my job … creating a space in which I can exist. We want to be happy, joyous and free just like anyone else, but it requires we have to fight and work for it.”