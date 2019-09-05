Man gets 8 years in credit card fraud ring operating in Las Vegas

A 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty in July in Las Vegas was sentenced Thursday to 97 months in federal prison for his role in an international credit card fraud and money laundering conspiracy, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich for the district of Nevada.

Bruno Macedo Correia's eight-year sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release, Trutanich said.

Correia pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with access devices and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey ordered Correia to pay $2.3 million in restitution. She also imposed a $5 million criminal forfeiture money judgment and ordered 196 items of property and U.S. currency forfeited.

Correia admitted that, from January 2013 to about January 2017, he conspired with others to commit credit and debit card fraud by using “skimmers” placed on ATMs, Global Cash Advance machines, and other means to obtain stolen account information. The group also obtained stolen credit card information through the use of malware and point-of-sale intrusions.

Correia and his co-conspirators set up credit card forgery labs in residences and hotel rooms to manufacture counterfeit credit and debit cards. They used the counterfeit cards to obtain cash withdrawals from ATMs and GCA machines in Nevada and elsewhere and to purchase high-end merchandise at casino resorts and businesses in Las Vegas and other U.S. cities. The group laundered the fraud proceeds and resold the retail items on the black market or online marketplaces.

Twenty-one people were charged in a 2017 indictment for their alleged roles in the conspiracy. To date, 12 defendants have pleaded guilty or have been sentenced. Co-defendants Fausto Teixeira Martins Neto and Felipe Augusto Vicale Martins are scheduled for a jury trial in January. The remaining seven indicted defendants are at large.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Las Vegas Metro Police, the Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, and the Henderson Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns is prosecuting the case.