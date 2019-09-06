Best Bets: Elton John, Bruno Mars, Def Leppard and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

You better be ready for a weekend of superstar entertainment because the Las Vegas Strip is absolutely packed with musical legends in the coming days.

ELTON JOHN Las Vegas audiences have been in love with Elton John’s live show even before his first Strip residency started in 2004. His Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour may contain all the hits but it’s a much different concert than those residency shows, and John brings it all back to Vegas for two nights at T-Mobile Arena this weekend. September 6-7, info at t-mobilearena.com.

DEF LEPPARD Friday and Saturday are your last chances to catch the powerhouse “Def Leppard Hits Vegas: The Sin City Residency” at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater, a limited engagement that everyone is hoping will return for more hit-filled concerts in the new year. September 6-7, info at caesars.com.

BRUNO MARS Bruno’s back at Park Theater Saturday night and continuing with three more shows through next Friday the 13th. With no current tour dates on his agenda, Las Vegas is the only place to catch Mars for now. September 7, info at mgmresorts.com.

DIONNE WARWICK The six-time Grammy winner just announced a new holiday duets album is coming on October 18, featuring the Oak Ridge Boys, Johnny Mathis, Andra Day and fellow Las Vegas headliner Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men. Warwick resumes her intimate shows at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace Saturday. September 7-8, info at caesars.com.

HEART Joan Jett and the Blackhearts serve as special guests for this leg of Heart’s Love Alive jaunt, which finds Ann and Nancy Wilson reuniting for a rock and roll tour-de-force that lands at the Pearl Theater Sunday night. September 8, info at palms.com.