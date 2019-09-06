Centennial’s Smith runs wild in Utah win

Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 | 9:12 p.m.
Jordan Smith rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns today for the Centennial High football team, helping the Bulldogs lead from start to finish in a 41-24 win at Wasatch (Utah).
Related Content
Smith had two long touchdown runs to open the second half in giving Centennial a comfortable lead.
“Our offensive line and our running back were just great,” Centennial coach Dustin Forshee said.
The Bulldogs also scored twice on defense, including a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown from defensive lineman Keaun Jackson on a screen pass for the game’s initial points.
Ronaven Mokiao had a 45-yard interception return for a score in the final minutes, as Centennial improved to 2-0 on the season. Forshee expects them to compete for the Northwest League title. “This is the kind of the year we thought things would fall into place,” he said. “This is a special group. We think we can do big things.”
Centennial’s other points came on a Colton Tenney touchdown pass to Aaron Johnson.
Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy