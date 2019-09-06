Centennial’s Smith runs wild in Utah win

Jordan Smith rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns today for the Centennial High football team, helping the Bulldogs lead from start to finish in a 41-24 win at Wasatch (Utah).

Smith had two long touchdown runs to open the second half in giving Centennial a comfortable lead.

“Our offensive line and our running back were just great,” Centennial coach Dustin Forshee said.

The Bulldogs also scored twice on defense, including a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown from defensive lineman Keaun Jackson on a screen pass for the game’s initial points.

Ronaven Mokiao had a 45-yard interception return for a score in the final minutes, as Centennial improved to 2-0 on the season. Forshee expects them to compete for the Northwest League title. “This is the kind of the year we thought things would fall into place,” he said. “This is a special group. We think we can do big things.”

Centennial’s other points came on a Colton Tenney touchdown pass to Aaron Johnson.

