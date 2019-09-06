Clark erases halftime deficit to beat Valley

D’on Williams’ 60-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter tonight was the difference in Clark’s 12-6 win against Valley.

It’s the second win in as many weeks for the Chargers, who improved to 2-1 on the season.

“We haven’t been 2-1, or had a winning record, since — I don’t know,” said Ricky Pickens, Clark’s coach since 2016.

Clark trailed 6-0 at halftime, but used a My’Quel Johnson 60-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Mosley to even the score in the third quarter.

“Our defense was stout tonight,” Pickens said. “That is what has been keeping us in ballgames.”

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21