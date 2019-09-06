Coronado topples Sunrise Mountain, 57-0

Chris Avila had two rushing touchdowns and Matthew Orlando also found the end zone Friday for the Coronado football team in a 57-0 defeat against Sunrise Mountain.

“Our kids needed a win like this to help get our confidence going,” Cougars coach Fred Biletnikoff Jr. said.

Andrew Montez and Seth Burdo had receiving touchdowns for Coronado, which improved to 2-1 on the season. And, unlike the other two games, Coronado was able to empty its bench.

“It’s nice to get those kids into the game who have been working so hard for us in practice and doing all of the right things,” Biletnikoff said.

