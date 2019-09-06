Second-half shutout helps Palo Verde beat Desert Oasis

Paul Myro had a pair of touchdown runs today for the Palo Verde football team in a 27-12 victory against visiting Desert Oasis.

Dacen Phister and Tyler Quinn also scored for the Panthers, who held Desert Oasis scoreless in the second half in improving to 2-0 on the young season.

“We still didn’t play well,” Palo Verde coach Joe Aznarez said. “Still some issues with penalties and sloppy center-quarterback exchanges. But an ugly win is better than a good loss.”

