Las Vegas Sun

September 6, 2019

Second-half shutout helps Palo Verde beat Desert Oasis

Las Vegas Sun's HSFB Media Day Team Portraits

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Palo Verde High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Dacen Phister, Bogdan Filipovic and Tyler Quinn.

Paul Myro had a pair of touchdown runs today for the Palo Verde football team in a 27-12 victory against visiting Desert Oasis.

Dacen Phister and Tyler Quinn also scored for the Panthers, who held Desert Oasis scoreless in the second half in improving to 2-0 on the young season.

“We still didn’t play well,” Palo Verde coach Joe Aznarez said. “Still some issues with penalties and sloppy center-quarterback exchanges. But an ugly win is better than a good loss.”

