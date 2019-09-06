Basic scores three unanswered TDs, beats Durango

Jordan Smith had a pair of short touchdown runs today for the Basic High football team in a 27-13 victory against visiting Durango.

The Wolves trailed 13-6 before scoring three unanswered touchdowns for their first win of the season.

The Basic offensive line struggled two weeks ago in a season-opening loss to Arbor View. Against Durango, the group was much improved.

“We were very impressed with the offensive line. They improved immensely,” Basic coach Jeff Cahill said. “We were able to run the ball well and the pass protection was better.”

Micah Gallegos had two touchdown passes to Brayden Maack, one of which went for about 20 yards.

