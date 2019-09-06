Game on: A week-by-week look at the Raiders’ regular-season schedule

Elaine Thompson / AP

Week 1: vs. Broncos, Monday, September 9, 7:20 p.m.

Current Line: Pick’em

• For the second straight year, the Raiders open the season slotted into the final Week 1 game—the back end of a special Monday Night Football double-header on ESPN.

Week 2: vs. Chiefs, Sunday, September 15, 1:05 p.m.

Current Line: Chiefs minus-6.5

• Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes racked up 576 yards and six touchdowns in two wins against the Raiders last year, helping secure his eventual Most Valuable Player award.

Week 3: at Vikings, Sunday, September 22, 10 a.m.

Current Line: Vikings minus-7.5

• The first of four annual games against NFC teams. The Raiders were unlucky to draw the NFC North division—projected to be one of the best in the NFL—in this year’s schedule rotation.

Week 4: at Colts, Sunday, September 29, 10 a.m.

Current Line: Off

• The Raiders caught a break with the surprise retirement of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. They were previously slated to be a 9-point underdog at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Week 5: vs. Bears (in London), Sunday, October 6, 10 a.m.

Current Line: Bears minus-7.5

• This will mark the Raiders’ third game in London and fifth contest as part of the NFL’s International Series since 2014.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: at Packers, Sunday, October 20, 10 a.m.

Current Line: Packers minus-8

• The Raiders haven't beaten the Pack since before most of their players were born. Their last win against Green Bay? September 13, 1987.

Week 8: at Texans, Sunday, October 27, 10 a.m.

Current Line: Texans minus-7

• The Texans eliminated the Raiders the last time these two teams met, in the wild-card round of the 2016-17 playoffs.

Week 9: vs. Lions, Sunday, November 3, 1:05 p.m.

Current Line: Raiders minus-2.5

• No team will be away from home for a longer stretch of time than the Raiders this season — this game against the Lions breaks a 42-day streak between games at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Week 10: vs. Chargers, Thursday, November 7, 5:20 p.m.

Current Line: Chargers minus-4

• Aside from the Week 1 Monday Night Football assignment, this is the Raiders' only other scheduled prime-time appearance.

Week 11: vs. Bengals, Sunday, November 17, 1:25 p.m.

Current Line: Raiders minus-3.5

• Prized free-agent acquisition Vontaze Burfict takes on his former team. The linebacker spent his first eight seasons with the Bengals as the centerpiece of their defense.

Week 12: at Jets, Sunday, November 24, 10 a.m.

Current Line: Jets minus-3.5

• Jets running back Le'Veon Bell and Raiders receiver Antonio Brown will be on opposite sidelines in the same game for the first time after years of success together with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Week 13: at Chiefs, Sunday, December 1, 10 a.m.

Current Line: Chiefs minus-12.5

• The Raiders haven't won in their annual trip to Arrowhead Stadium since 2012, and the Chiefs will be coming off their bye week for an added advantage this season.

Week 14: vs. Titans, Sunday, December 8, 1:25 p.m.

Current Line: Pick’em

• The Titans are arguably the opponent Derek Carr has performed best against. He has thrown for 280 yards per game with six touchdowns to one interception in three career meetings—all wins—versus Tennessee.

Week 15: vs. Jaguars, Sunday, December 15, 1:05 p.m.

Current Line: Pick’em

• Expect pageantry and mixed feelings from the local fan base as the Raiders officially bid adieu to RingCentral Stadium—the team’s home since 1995—with this final scheduled home game before the move to Las Vegas.

Week 16: at Chargers, Friday, December 22, Time TBD

Current Line: Chargers minus-9.5

• The Raiders enter this season having lost four in a row to the rival Chargers but still hold the all-time series lead at 63-54-2.

Week 17: at Broncos, Friday, December 29, 1:25 p.m.

Current Line: None

• If future odds turn out to be true and these are two of the worst teams in the league, this game could have major NFL Draft implications, with the losers potentially securing a higher pick.

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.