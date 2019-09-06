Moapa Valley returns to winning ways, handles Green Valley

Hayden Redd had a pair of second-half touchdown runs and 109 rushing yards today for the host Moapa Valley football team in a 28-7 victory against Green Valley.

One week after being upset by Coronado, a game where the Pirates failed to score on three separate trips inside the 10-yard line, the class 3A power returned to their winning ways.

“We pretty much dominated the Coronado game. We just couldn’t score,” Moapa Valley coach Brent Lewis said.

Not only did the Pirates beat a quality class 4A team in Green Valley, they limited the Gators to seven points — an 80-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter ­— and 112 yards of total offense. Moapa Valley recovered Green Valley’s ensuing onside kick after the touchdown, and padded its lead with a 5-yard touchdown run from William Uri.

“Our offensive line is really good. They dominated in the second half,” Lewis said.

Moapa Valley (2-1) led 7-0 at halftime on a Cameron Reese touchdown pass to Steeler Skinner.

