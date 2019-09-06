Jan Jones Blackhurst leaving Caesars executive post, joins board

David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau

Former Las Vegas Mayor Jan Jones Blackhurst is leaving her executive post with Caesars Entertainment and has joined the board of directors.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing posted today, Jones Blackhurst will leave her job as executive vice president of public policy and corporate responsibility effective Oct. 1.

Caesars also announced that she has taken a position on the board of directors, replacing Richard Schifter.

Schifter, who joined the board in May 2017, had no disagreements with the company that led to his decision to step down, according to the SEC filing.

Jones Blackhurst was elected mayor in 1991 — the first woman to hold the office — and served until 1999. She is also on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce board of directors.