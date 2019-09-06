They’re back: Las Vegas beats Silverado, improves to 3-0

The Las Vegas High football team used a pair of defensive touchdowns today to beat host Silverado 39-28 in improving to 3-0 on the season.

The Wildcats, one season after missing the postseason for the first time in nearly 20 years, appear to be back to the program's winning ways.

“I’m extremely proud,” Wildcats coach Erick Capetillo said. “Their hard work is paying off and that’s really awesome to see. We are a lot more focused this year.”

Devyn Perkins had a fumble return for a touchdown, and Layne Adaro had an interception return for a score.

The combination of quarterback Ja’shawn Scroggins and wide receiver Miles Davis continued their early-season success with an 80-yard connection for a touchdown. They’ve connected for six touchdowns in three games.

Jay Curtis added a touchdown run.

