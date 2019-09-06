Las Vegas man, 87, critically injured in crash

An 87-year-old Las Vegas man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday when he pulled out of a private driveway into the path of another car, according to Metro Police.

The resulting collision happened about 5:05 p.m. on Jones Boulevard, north of Craig Road, police said. The man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 53-year-old woman from Las Vegas, suffered minor injuries, police said. She stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.