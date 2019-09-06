Cimarron-Memorial blanks Mojave, 56-0

Jose Carrasco had two interceptions and two receiving touchdowns today for the Cimarron-Memorial football team in a 56-0 win against Mojave.

It’s the second win to open the season for the Spartans.

“We got some good things going on. The kids are buying into the new culture,” first-year coach Shane Kanie said.

Jordan Norword carried the ball 14 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Branden Smith passed for 125 yards and two scores, and rushed for 125 yards and two more touchdowns.

The Spartans play Cheyenne next week in the Duel in the Desert rivalry game. You can argue it’s the most important week of the season for the schools, which opened together in 1991.

“That’s a big rivalry, as big as it gets,” Kanie said.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21