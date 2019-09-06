Cheyenne turns great week of practice into victory over Rancho

Majae Madison rushed for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns today for the Cheyenne football team in a 42-7 victory against Rancho.

Rayvion Brown had two receiving touchdowns for the Desert Shields, who also received defensive scores from Omarion Sheppard on a fumble return and Jason Black on an interception return.

Savioun Wesley added a late touchdown run.

“Our kids were pretty focused this week,” coach Patrick Ward said. “That was the best week of practice we have had in my one year and four games here.”

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21