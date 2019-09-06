Sick and tired of this president

I remember my mother yelling “I’m sick and tired…” in her frustration with trying to raise my brother and me. Now I find myself using the same words about our president.

I’m sick of his lying. I’m sick of his attacks on women, people of color and immigrants of every stripe. I’m sick of his hollow boasts. I’m sick of the way he has sullied the presidency by treating it like a monarchy. I’m sick that America is not a leader in battling climate change. I’m sick over losing the trust and respect of our allies. Being palsy-walsy with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un has elevated Russia and North Korea on the world stage, beyond their wildest dreams.

I’m tired of being subjected to rants about Barack Obama, fake news, crowd size and how the world would be better off without Muslims, Mexicans, blacks, liberal judges, Democrats and Jews who vote for Democrats. I’m tired of his tariffs and seeing my retirement funds fall through the floor, while the prices for things I need go through the roof. I’m tired of hearing that windmills cause cancer, or that we should buy other countries.

I say dump President Donald Trump and get rid of all the drama.