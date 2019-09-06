Sierra Vista football ‘lets one slip away’ against Hawaii school

The Sierra Vista High football team was soundly beaten in its initial two games of the season. That was far from the case Friday in a 21-6 loss to visiting Moanalua of Honolulu.

“We let one slip away,” Mountain Lions coach Tavita Seloti said. “We had a lot of missed opportunities. We were in the red zone three times and couldn’t punch it in.”

Louis Grahovac had a touchdown run for Sierra Vista.

