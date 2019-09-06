Las Vegas Sun

September 7, 2019

Sierra Vista football ‘lets one slip away’ against Hawaii school

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Sierra Vista High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Demar Ramsey, Camerion Murray and Davion Hodges.

The Sierra Vista High football team was soundly beaten in its initial two games of the season. That was far from the case Friday in a 21-6 loss to visiting Moanalua of Honolulu.

“We let one slip away,” Mountain Lions coach Tavita Seloti said. “We had a lot of missed opportunities. We were in the red zone three times and couldn’t punch it in.”

Louis Grahovac had a touchdown run for Sierra Vista.

