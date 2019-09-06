Sierra Vista football ‘lets one slip away’ against Hawaii school

Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 | 11:59 p.m.
The Sierra Vista High football team was soundly beaten in its initial two games of the season. That was far from the case Friday in a 21-6 loss to visiting Moanalua of Honolulu.
“We let one slip away,” Mountain Lions coach Tavita Seloti said. “We had a lot of missed opportunities. We were in the red zone three times and couldn’t punch it in.”
Louis Grahovac had a touchdown run for Sierra Vista.
