Class of 2021 guard Keshon Gilbert commits to UNLV

T.J. Otzelberger has already secured commitments from four high-school players in the Class of 2020, and he landed his first 2021 recruit on Saturday when Durango product Keshon Gilbert pledged to UNLV.

The 6-foot-2 point guard's AAU program announced the commitment via Twitter:

Last year as a sophomore, Gilbert posted 15 points per game and earned offers from schools such as Fresno State and Long Beach State.

Gilbert is rated as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, which also ranks him as the No. 157 player in his class.

He is the fourth player with local ties to commit to UNV since Otzelberger took over as head coach in March. Donavan Yap will be a senior at Arbor View this season, while Nick Blake is a Vegas native playing his senior season at a prep school in California. Big man Jhaylon Martinez played at Coranado last year before moving on to an Arizona prep school for the 2019-20 season.

In addition to Gilbert, the Rebels have also shown serious interest in 2021 star Zaon Collins, who will be a junior at Bishop Gorman this year.

