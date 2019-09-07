Fight of our lives is upon us

Folks, we are out of time. A global climate crisis is here. Our house is burning down (see forest fires in the Amazon and record-high global temperatures). And we lit the fire. We will need to adjust how we live, whatever our politics, class or nationality. This is the kind of problem that needs a global response. Yet we find ourselves bickering about whether to even call the fire department.

As a professor of ecology for 30 years, I tried to help my students constructively address this man-made disaster. Economists have convinced most of us that we must grow at 3-4% a year to have a healthy economy. Yet all growth, from bacteria in a petri dish to humans on the earth, is energy-limited, and all growth produces waste — in our case, excessive heat energy that warms our planet.

Because our house is burning down, it is not the time to panic, or make excuses for inaction, or deny that dramatic change is occurring. Personal efforts, while noble, are not enough. We need to call the fire department and mitigate what we have started. I see our “fire department” as the new leadership that brings us a New Green Deal, essentially a Marshall Plan for the planet. Humans have rallied for the greater good before. Let us unite again, bravely tackling the changes needed to discover how to live sustainably on this planet.