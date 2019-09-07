Gorman gets Polynesian Football Classic victory

Related Content The Sun's high school football section

Quarterback Micah Bowens passed to Rome Odunze for three long touchdowns today in Bishop Gorman’s 42-21 victory over visiting Servite (Calif.) in the Polynesian Football Classic.

Gorman’s final three touchdowns came courtesy of Bowens and Odunze on scoring strikes of 32, 45 and 54 yards. Odunze is verbally committed to Washington; Bowens to Penn State.

Not to be out done, Gorman sophomore running back Cam Barfield also had three touchdowns in showing off his breakaway speed. Barfield scored Gorman’s initial three touchdowns on runs of 10, 83 and 69 yards.

Gorman improves to 2-1 on the season, responding nicely after falling last week in Hawaii against St. Louis.

Las Vegas teams went 2-2 in the Polynesian Classic, including Desert Pines earlier Saturday beating Logon of Utah, 42-3. Faith Lutheran also played in the classic, losing today 49-6 to Saguaro of Arizona.