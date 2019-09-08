Blind support is shameful

President Donald Trump is deporting ill children, cancer patients, children with heart conditions and children in hospitals. To say that this is a new low for him would be simply a waste of breath.

Shame should be felt by conservatives and other Trump supporters for not speaking out about this new policy. Is this why you voted for Trump? Where is you basic compassion, Christian or otherwise? How can you be silent on this?

Why does Trump's locking up innocent people, stripping children from their families and dragging sick children from hospitals not cause you to speak out?