Barry Manilow residency at Westgate extended into 2020

Barry Manilow’s residency at the Westgate Las Vegas will extend into 2020.

The entertainer’s residency, “Manilow Las Vegas: The Hits Come Home,” at Westgate International Theater is adding dates in February and March, the casino announced today. Tickets for the extra dates go on sale Sept. 16.

The new dates are Feb. 13-15, Feb. 20-22, March 5-7 and March 26-28. The show made its debut last year.

“We are very happy to extend Barry Manilow, who leads a long list of legendary entertainers who have performed at this iconic property,” Cami Christensen, the Westgate’s president and general manager, said in a statement. “Barry is part of our family and the Westgate will always be his Las Vegas home.”

Manilow, who first performed at the property in 1988 when it was the Las Vegas Hilton, has performed more than 500 shows in Las Vegas.

Ticket prices for the 2020 shows range from just under $50 to just under $330. Tickets are also still available for a dozen shows scheduled between Sept. 19 and Oct. 19.

Tickets can be purchased at the Westgate box office or online via Ticketmaster, barrymanilow.com or westgatelasvegas.com.