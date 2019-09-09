Democrats: No intraparty fights

I read that about 14 Republican members of Congress will not seek re-election in 2020.

Didn’t someone say, about three years ago, that the swamp needed draining? And what about “leaving the sinking ship?” Do you think they have a premonition about November 2020?

Here is what is now absolutely required of the Democratic Party: Place winners in a position to win, not only over Doral DC (Donald Trump), but Moscow Mitch McConnell’s power platform, and retain control of the House.

Intraparty attacks will not make good things happen. And don’t forget when voting next year about the Supreme Court and the age of some of the justices.