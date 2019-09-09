Fight addiction with awareness

Drug addiction and abuse is the largest man-made health crisis in recorded history. Since the late 1990s, the drug crisis has surged forward, leaving epic devastation in its wake. Now, more than ever, it's important that literally everyone out there knows how to spot the signs and symptoms of drug abuse. The more the public understands how to identify drug abuse, the more we can do something about it.

The writer is director of community outreach for Naronon Suncoast, a drug rehabilitation center.