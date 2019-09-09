Marines earned better than this

Throughout the Trump administration, Marine Corps lineage has been particularly close in manner and scope to the White House.

Marine Gens. Jim Mattis, John Kelly and Joseph Dunford have served at the highest levels of government and military service, and each has advised and served, as best he could, the current president.

Furthermore, former Marine Robert Mueller requires no introduction to the Trump administration. These public servants have combined to serve our country for more than 150 years. All are decorated combat veterans.

The motto of the Marine Corps is Semper Fidelis, always faithful. It is clear to this retired Marine that each of these individuals lived this motto to our Corps and country to the fullest measure.

Dunford may be the least known publicly of the foursome, but he will retire as the top military adviser to the president and his national security council in October. He has served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff since 2015.

Our country, however politically dysfunctional, has great men and women serving in uniform around the world, from all demographics. As Americans, we should wish them well and hope that there are future leaders standing by to carry on in their absence.

It is ill-fated that our commander in chief possesses none of the characteristics our military and public servants so selflessly display, day in and day out. Instead, he selfishly laments the billions of dollars he has supposedly lost by serving as president of the United States.